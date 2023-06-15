Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.80. 1,292,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

