Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NVS traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $101.00. 464,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,299. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.