Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 486,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,100,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.73. 358,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,660. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

