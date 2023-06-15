Bensler LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

