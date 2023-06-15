Bensler LLC Purchases 662 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 223.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $430.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

