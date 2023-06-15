Bensler LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.