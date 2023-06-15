Bensler LLC Sells 498 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

