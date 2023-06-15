Bensler LLC Sells 938 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bensler LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHM opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

