Bensler LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bensler LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.38 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

