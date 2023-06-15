Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BGRY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 820.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

