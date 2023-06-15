BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.88 and last traded at C$20.25. 17,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 81,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.29.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.80.

