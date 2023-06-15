B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) EVP Jordan E. Greenberg Sells 13,000 Shares

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.42 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -172.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in B&G Foods by 14.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

