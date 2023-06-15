BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,107.00.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

