Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.30. Bilibili shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 1,413,884 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 543.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 104,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.