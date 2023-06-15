BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 145.4% in May

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 145.4% from the May 15th total of 851,600 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

