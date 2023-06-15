Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

