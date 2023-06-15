Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
Bion Environmental Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
