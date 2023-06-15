BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
