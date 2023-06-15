BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.