Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BNOX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Bionomics Trading Up 1.6 %

About Bionomics

Bionomics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 1,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

