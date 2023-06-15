BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,108. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,280,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 666.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,152,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 762,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,410,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.