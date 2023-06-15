Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

BIXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioxytran will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Bioxytran Company Profile

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, a drug designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, which treats chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

