Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70,642.38 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $70,642.38 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00105957 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00034390 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021671 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004014 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 229.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

