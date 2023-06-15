Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $42,915.98 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00105246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003950 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

