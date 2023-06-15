Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00098108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00024689 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

