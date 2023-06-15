Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $494.61 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $494.61 billion and approximately $15.86 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $25,491.15 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00410018 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00098892 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00019456 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,403,300 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
