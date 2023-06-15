BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 992,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.