BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 202.50 Average PT from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.83 ($2.51).

A number of research firms have commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

