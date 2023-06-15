BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 151,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

