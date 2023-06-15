Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Buys $299,250.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

