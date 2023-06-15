Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

BSL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

