Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $4.75 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blue Whale Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 0.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,063 shares of company stock valued at $51,175,055. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Atlassian Trading Down 1.5 %
TEAM traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.60. 129,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.