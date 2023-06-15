Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $4.75 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blue Whale Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 0.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,063 shares of company stock valued at $51,175,055. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

TEAM traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.60. 129,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

