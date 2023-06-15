Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $68.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blue Whale Capital LLP trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 11.7% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $68,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. 1,400,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,169,080. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,280. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

