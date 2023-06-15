BMO Capital Markets Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.
Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %
PGR traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 263,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,497. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
