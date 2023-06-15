BMO Capital Markets Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

PGR traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 263,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,497. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,392,864. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $2,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.