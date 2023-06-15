Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDNNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 8,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $92.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.8424 per share. This represents a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Stories

