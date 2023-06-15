Boot Barn Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 934% compared to the average volume of 514 call options.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 546,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

