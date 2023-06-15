BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 131,618 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of BorgWarner worth $194,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.3 %

BWA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.66. 546,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,270. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

