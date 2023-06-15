Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.3% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $876.39. The company had a trading volume of 777,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,269. The company has a market capitalization of $361.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $687.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.