Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,080,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 996,733 shares.The stock last traded at $12.24 and had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAK shares. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 14,811.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 58,507 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Braskem by 131.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

