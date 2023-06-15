Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

BREZW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

