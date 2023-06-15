BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 4.1%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.20. 145,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,443,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

