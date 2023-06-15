Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 699,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,548. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.35.
About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
