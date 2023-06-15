Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,821. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

