Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.16. 87,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,713. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

