Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 7,570,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,972,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
