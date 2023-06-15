Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 356,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,985. NNN REIT, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About NNN REIT

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.