Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.97

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.66, with a volume of 376753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,367,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

