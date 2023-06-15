British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Bhavesh Mistry Purchases 44 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 44 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($186.09).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.29), for a total transaction of £71,518.93 ($89,488.15).
- On Monday, May 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($190.84).
British Land Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BLND opened at GBX 332.70 ($4.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.25. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.80 ($6.54). The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -304.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53.
British Land Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.32) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £14.1bn (British Land share: £9.6bn) as at 30 September 2022 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.