British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Bhavesh Mistry Purchases 44 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 44 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($186.09).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.29), for a total transaction of £71,518.93 ($89,488.15).

On Monday, May 15th, Bhavesh Mistry acquired 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($190.84).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 332.70 ($4.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.25. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.80 ($6.54). The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -304.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,090.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.32) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £14.1bn (British Land share: £9.6bn) as at 30 September 2022 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

