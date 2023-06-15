Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $113.89

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $117.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

