Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target at $6.61

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 919.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,471,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNIT opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

