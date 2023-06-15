BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,456. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,449.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,417,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,863,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,011,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,449.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,417,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,863,692.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 100,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,836 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.