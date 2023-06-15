BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 117,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 40,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTGOF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.